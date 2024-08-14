3 corrections officers hospitalized after chemical exposure at Collins Correctional Facility

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, three corrections officers were hospitalized after a chemical exposure at Collins Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said staff responded to an incarcerated individual reportedly having a medical emergency and then the individual began assaulting staff.

NYSCOPBA said that while transporting the individual to seek medical attention, two corrections officers and a sergeant began to experience lightheadedness, headaches and other symptoms. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment and were released.

According to DOCCS, medical staff determined that the incarcerated individual was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant.

Including these three officers, a total of 20 WNY Corrections Officers have been hospitalized in three separate chemical exposures since August 4.

In an incident at Collins Correctional Facility on August 4, 11 officers, one inmate and one nurse went to the hospital after an unknown chemical exposure. ‘Multiple officers received Narcan’: 11 hospitalized after chemical exposure at Collins Correctional

On August 7, some WNY elected leaders, union members, and corrections officers came together and blamed NYS laws and the governor for creating unsafe conditions for officers.

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy said these stories need to be told. He blamed Democrats in Albany for approving laws that he claims are “coddling criminals." 'Enough is enough': WNY leaders blame NYS laws for putting corrections officers in danger

On August 8, the New York State Department of Corrections announced it was investigating an incident at the Wyoming Correctional Facility that sent six officers to local medical facilities.

The department said they were transported "out of an abundance of caution" after a substance was found on an incarcerated individual. An update on two exposure incidents in Western New York prisons this week

On Monday we spoke with Vinny Blasio a 27-year veteran of DOCCS.

Now retired from his job as a corrections officer, Blasio has taken on a new role as an advocate for his former co-workers, who can’t speak to the media out of fear for their jobs.