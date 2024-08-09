Substance found on inmate sends 6 Wyoming Correctional Facility officers to the hospital

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW — The New York State Department of Corrections is investigating an incident at the Wyoming Correctional Facility that sent six officers to local medical facilities Thursday.

Wyoming corrections officers hospitalized

The department said they were transported "out of an abundance of caution" after a substance was found on an incarcerated individual.

No other details about the substance were available.

The department said it has no additional comment at this time.

This is the second time in one week that WNY corrections officers have been taken to the hospital.

In an incident at Collins Correctional Facility on Sunday, 11 officers and one inmate went to the hospital after an unknown chemical exposure.

The Department of Corrections is also investigating there.