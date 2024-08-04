Watch Now
11 correctional officers hospitalized after chemical exposure at Collins Correctional Facility

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — 11 correctional officers are hospitalized at ECMC due to an unknown chemical exposure at the Collins Correctional Facility.

Kenny Gold, Union President of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, said an inmate attempted to take their own life at the facility on Sunday. According to Gold, officers performed life-saving measures and while rendering aid, began feeling light-headed, and some lost consciousness.

A total of 11 officers were taken by ambulance to ECMC. Investigators are looking into what caused this.

