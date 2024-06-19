Inmate accused of biting off tip of officer's finger in attack at Collins Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An inmate is accused of biting off the tip of an officer's finger and injuring others in an attack at Collins Correctional Facility on June 12.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said officers were conducting a cell search for contraband and the 28-year-old inmate was ordered out of his cell. When the search was completed he was ordered back into his cell but allegedly refused and three officers grabbed him in a body hold and forced him to the floor.

The inmate allegedly punched an officer in the face, bit off the tip of a second officer's finger, and kicked another officer in the groin. According to NYSCOPBA, additional staff arrived and officers were able to force the inmate’s arms behind his back and apply handcuffs. He was then escorted to a holding cell for evaluation.

NYSCOPBA said during the struggle an officer was able to force a pair of nail clippers out of his hand.

According to NYSCOPBA, the officer who had his finger bitten off was transported to ECMC for further treatment and the officer who was kicked in the groin was transported to a local urgent care. They did not return to duty.

Five other officers were treated for injuries and remained on duty.

The inmate involved in the alleged attack is serving a three-year sentence for second-degree assault, according to NYSCOPBA.