Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spray ground and café/retail space part of $47.5 million in upgrades at Buffalo Harbor State Park

buffalo harbor state park 4.png
New York State Governor's Office
buffalo harbor state park 4.png
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 28, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Work is underway on $47.5 million in upgrades at Buffalo Harbor State Park.

The upgrades include:

  • A new spray ground
  • Signature art sculpture and fountain
  • Café/retail space
  • Park office with public restrooms
  • Expansion of the playground to include additional inclusive equipment
  • Dedicated space for food trucks and updated park furnishings

The governor's office said the spray ground will be a safe way to cool off on the waterfront and it will be adjacent to a large Buffalo sculpture/fountain.

buffalo harbor state park 3.png

The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2026.

buffalo harbor state park 2.png

“We are continuing to transform Buffalo's Outer Harbor Waterfront by providing more public access and creating a vibrant area for residents and visitors to enjoy. Buffalo Harbor State Park is a special destination on our waterfront, and these additions will further improve the experience for all Western New York families and offer a world class destination for visitors of all ages to recreate, relax and watch our amazing sunsets.”
- Governor Kathy Hochul
buffalo harbor state park 1.png

These upgrades come as officials work to increase waterfront accessibility to Buffalo's Outer Harbor Waterfront.

In April, the Terminal B Events Center and Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor opened.

In May, the Outer Harbor Live Concert Series at Terminal B kicked off as lined up early to see Chappell Roan.

The sold-out show was the first-ever concert to take the stage at the new $13 million venue.

Outer Harbor Live Concert Series at Terminal B kicks off; Fans line up early to see Chappell Roan

Fans traveled to the Queen City from all over the country for the event.

'I traveled six hours': Sold-out Chappell Roan show kicks off Outer Harbor Concert Series

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!