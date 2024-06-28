Spray ground and café/retail space part of $47.5 million in upgrades at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Work is underway on $47.5 million in upgrades at Buffalo Harbor State Park.

The upgrades include:



A new spray ground

Signature art sculpture and fountain

Café/retail space

Park office with public restrooms

Expansion of the playground to include additional inclusive equipment

Dedicated space for food trucks and updated park furnishings

The governor's office said the spray ground will be a safe way to cool off on the waterfront and it will be adjacent to a large Buffalo sculpture/fountain.

New York State Governor's Office

The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2026.

New York State Governor's Office

“We are continuing to transform Buffalo's Outer Harbor Waterfront by providing more public access and creating a vibrant area for residents and visitors to enjoy. Buffalo Harbor State Park is a special destination on our waterfront, and these additions will further improve the experience for all Western New York families and offer a world class destination for visitors of all ages to recreate, relax and watch our amazing sunsets.” - Governor Kathy Hochul

New York State Governor's Office

These upgrades come as officials work to increase waterfront accessibility to Buffalo's Outer Harbor Waterfront.

In April, the Terminal B Events Center and Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor opened.

In May, the Outer Harbor Live Concert Series at Terminal B kicked off as lined up early to see Chappell Roan.