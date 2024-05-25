Watch Now
‘She's everything to me:’ 6K fans showed out to Terminal B to see pop artist Chappell Roan 

"For Chappell, I’d like to say thank you for creating a space where everybody could be themselves."
Posted at 11:21 PM, May 24, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sell-out crowd of 6,000 fans came to see pop artist Chappell Roan kicking off the first outdoor concert of the summer season at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B.

It’s the first concert to kick off the Outer Harbor Live concert series.

Some of Chappell’s fans traveled to Queen City from all over the country.

“I’m from Connecticut I drove all by myself,” says Evelyn Bucker, a Chappell fan “For Chappell, I’d like to say thank you for creating a space where everybody could be themselves. She has good messages like an artist.”

Other fans tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her songs give them comfort in embracing themselves.

“There are a few artists in the industry right now that make music specifically for women specifically for lesbian women,” says Jordan Daniell, a fan. “It’s comforting to have an artist that speaks for your experiences.”

Some say Chappell sings from the heart.

“I’ve never really felt like I’ve found an artist who talked about being gay in a sort of way that she has,” says Valentine Lance, a fan. “And it’s rare for me to find an artist like her who talks about that kind of experience.”

Chappell fans thank her for being an artist that they can relate to.

“Thank you. You have been everything to me,” Quinn Wilson, a fan says. “ You helped me through heartbreaks and everything all the bad times.”

