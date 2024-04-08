Terminal B Events Center and Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of the Terminal B Events Center and Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The opening takes place on the same day as the total solar eclipse, which is expected to draw big crowds to the waterfront.

“The Terminal B Events Center and Bell Slip Improvement Project emblemize the next phase in our transformation of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. They will help to ensure that generations of Western New Yorkers will continue to enjoy the waterfront, with all of its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. It’s fitting that we’re opening these sites on the same day that we’re witnessing a total solar eclipse - a generational spectacle." - Gov. Hochul

The $13 million Terminal B project created a new a new outdoor events center and surrounding open space by rehabilitating a vacant structure. It also reclaimed seven acres of contaminated property to open additional public access with lake views. The governor's office said that it was previously used as a storage facility and this is the first time it has been accessible to the public since 1967.

The $5 million Bell Slip project added amenities to the Outer Harbor, including a public restroom building and an additional parking lot at a central location.

You can find the summer 2024 schedule of events here.

Other improvements along the Buffalo waterfront include the Wilkeson Pointe Improvement Project which began in fall 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

The improvements will be made within a seven-acre area between the Wilkeson Pointe water edge and the Fuhrmann Boulevard entrance.

