Renovations to improve visitor experience at Wilkeson Pointe set to begin in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced several contracts have been authorized and renovations to improve the visitor experience at Wilkeson Pointe are set to begin in September.

The improvements will be made within a seven-acre area between the Wilkeson Pointe water edge and the Fuhrmann Boulevard entrance. Above you can see the renderings for the improvements.

According to ECHDC, plans include:



Moving parking away from the water and the pedestrian trail

A new food service building and new outdoor seating area either on the patio or within a beach setting

Existing trails to be relocated and elevated near the water’s edge

Landscaping within the site will be improved with the planting of natural species, creating meadows, grasslands and pollinator fields

“Since it was created in 2013, Wilkeson Pointe has become a favorite place to enjoy beautiful harbor views and sunsets while walking or biking the paths, going for a paddle or savoring a cool drink at the beer garden. Governor Hochul’s push to advance funding for this project means that residents and newcomers alike will soon benefit from improved access and experiences while visiting this waterfront destination.” - ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia

ECHDC said funding for the contracts is from the New York Power Authority through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project.