Renovations underway at Wilkeson Pointe Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several concerns were brought up about not having access to Wilkeson Pointe Beach this summer.

The President of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Steven Ranalli tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person many shouldn’t worry because upgrades are now underway.

“Over the years past we’ve seen sections of the beach go away and we’ve tried to upgrade,” Ranalli. “But at this point, we really felt it was time to really bring enough stone and bring it up as you can see by a couple of feet.”

Ranalii says the rest of the Wilkeson Pointe will be brought up a few more feet to prevent more weather damage.

“With this damage so far we’ve actually done cleanup for one hundred thousand dollars and we’re putting close to a hundred thousand dollars worth of stone here right here at the beach,” he says. “But again this would’ve been planned for the next project, this is just going to go earlier for the rest of the renovation.”

Ranalli says this project will be seamless.

“You are going to come out and the storm level is going to be a little bit higher than the pathway,” the President of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says. “So it’d get down to the beach and you’ll be able to walk down through the stones and get on to the beach.”

The site will open in the summer, but the site will close by the end of this year for repairs.