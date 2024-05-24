Outer Harbor Live Concert Series at Terminal B kicks off; Fans line up early to see Chappell Roan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first outdoor concert of the summer season had fans lining up early along Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Friday morning with diehards hoping to get a good seat to see pop singer Chappell Roan.
"Chappel Roan has a dedicated fan base," said Lauren Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront. "People started lining up at 8:30 this morning to make sure they got their spot in front of the stage."
The sold-out Chappell Roan show is the kick-off event for the Outer Harbor Live Concert Series and is the first-ever concert to take the stage at the Outer Harbor's new $13 million venue Terminal B.
"It was a substantial project as you can imagine, an old building that's been completely transformed into this state-of-the-art venue," said Ford. "There's a brand new stage, brand new public space, we've installed some bars that will permanently be out here too."
Concertgoers visiting Terminal B will have plenty of options regarding food and beverages. A variety of food trucks will be set up for each show, there will also be several bars set up serving beer, wine, and cocktails.
If you're heading to a show this summer there are a few things you need to know
- Each guest will go through a security checkpoint
- No backpacks or large tote bags
- No folding chairs
- No outside food or beverages
- Only service animals will be permitted
- Terminal B is a cashless venue, only credit and debit cards will be accepted
Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cars can enter the lot at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. Additional parking can be found along Fuhrmann Boulevard.
"We also really encourage folks to use alternative modes of transportation. Drop off with Uber, carpool, and if you are biking here we have a Reddy Bike station on site. We are also partnering with Independent Health to provide a bike valet service," said Ford.
Friday's show is the first of a series of concerts planned for the Outer Harbor's new Terminal B. You can see the full list here.
"We are right along Lake Erie, there's really not a better place to watch an outdoor show than here at Terminal B," said Ford.