Outer Harbor Live Concert Series at Terminal B kicks off; Fans line up early to see Chappell Roan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first outdoor concert of the summer season had fans lining up early along Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Friday morning with diehards hoping to get a good seat to see pop singer Chappell Roan.

"Chappel Roan has a dedicated fan base," said Lauren Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront. "People started lining up at 8:30 this morning to make sure they got their spot in front of the stage."

Fans started lining up early Friday morning to see pop singer Chappell Roan. The show is the Outer Harbor Live Concert Series kickoff event at Terminal B.

The sold-out Chappell Roan show is the kick-off event for the Outer Harbor Live Concert Series and is the first-ever concert to take the stage at the Outer Harbor's new $13 million venue Terminal B.

Terminal B is the Outer Harbor's new $13 million state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

"It was a substantial project as you can imagine, an old building that's been completely transformed into this state-of-the-art venue," said Ford. "There's a brand new stage, brand new public space, we've installed some bars that will permanently be out here too."

Lauren Ford is the General Manager of Buffalo Waterfront

Concertgoers visiting Terminal B will have plenty of options regarding food and beverages. A variety of food trucks will be set up for each show, there will also be several bars set up serving beer, wine, and cocktails.

If you're heading to a show this summer there are a few things you need to know



Each guest will go through a security checkpoint

No backpacks or large tote bags

No folding chairs

No outside food or beverages

Only service animals will be permitted

Terminal B is a cashless venue, only credit and debit cards will be accepted

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cars can enter the lot at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. Additional parking can be found along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

"We also really encourage folks to use alternative modes of transportation. Drop off with Uber, carpool, and if you are biking here we have a Reddy Bike station on site. We are also partnering with Independent Health to provide a bike valet service," said Ford.

Friday's show is the first of a series of concerts planned for the Outer Harbor's new Terminal B. You can see the full list here.

"We are right along Lake Erie, there's really not a better place to watch an outdoor show than here at Terminal B," said Ford.