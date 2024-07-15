'We have to do something': Eden community rallying to help those impacted by tornado

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Talk to anyone in Eden, New York and they will tell you that it's a small town, with a big sense of community.

"Everyone knows each other here," said Jeffrey Walker. "It's a community of hard-working people."

That sense of community pride has been on full display since a tornado ripped through the area last week leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Eden residents have been rallying ever since to try and help those impacted by the violent storm.

"We have to do something," said Walker, Owner of Rayzor's Dawg House on Main Street in Eden. "Let's put our heads together and find out what we can do."

WKBW Jeffrey Walker, owner of Rayzor's Dawg House in Eden, said he wanted to do something for the families that suffered damage to their homes and farms during last week's tornado so his restaurant gave away free ice cream and encouraged donations.

Rayzor's Dawg House is a seasonal restaurant that has become a community staple for hotdogs, hamburgers, fries, and ice cream.

It's that ice cream that Walker and his fiancée Kim decided would be the best way to try and give back during this time of need. So on Saturday, Rayzor's Dawg House offered free ice cream to raise money for those impacted by the tornado.

WKBW Rayzor's Dawg House gave out free ice cream while encouraging donations for families impacted by the tornado in Eden last week. The effort raised a total of $7,500

"Everyone got a scoop of Perry's Ice Cream, or soft serve, and all we asked for was a consideration of a donation," said Walker.

The idea worked.

"When I came in Sunday morning to count the buckets I was extremely surprised that we hit $3,500," said Walker.

Rayzor's Dawg House then matched the $3,500 and also added 25% of Saturday's net proceeds from the restaurant, bringing the total raised to $7,500.

The money raised will go directly to families still picking up the pieces from the tornado, specifically those who had their homes or farms damaged.

"I want it to go to people with structural damage, that really affects families," said Walker. "They can't even live in their house anymore."

Rayzor's will continue accepting donations for the rest of the week, including Wednesday, which is National Hot Dog Day. Walker hopes the hundreds of people who traditionally stop by for a free hot dog on National Hot Dog Day will consider donating.

"I truly believe Western New York people that know us, and come down here, want that free hot dog, will definitely donate," said Walker.

Rayzor's Dawg House is not the only community staple in Eden looking to help.

The Eden Farmers Market is holding an event on Tuesday, July 16th to also help neighbors in need.

WKBW Michelle Gonter, President & Founder of The Eden Farmers Market, is hosting an event at the market on Tuesday to raise money for those impacted by the violent storms last week.

"When things happen, good or bad, we get together and we help," said Michelle Gonter, President and Founder of The Eden Farmers Market.

So from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, The Eden Farmers Market will be accepting donations of everything from gift cards, clothing, blankets, and cash. All donations will be displayed on special cards that carry the theme of Eden Strong.

WKBW "We are definitely Eden Strong," says Michelle Gonter about the community rallying to help neighbors in need.

"We are definitely Eden Strong," said Gonter. "We hope we get a lot of traffic to come and check out our vendors and just make some sort of donation. Whether its small, every little bit helps."

Last week, 7 News spoke to Catherine and David Mammoser of Mammoser Farms on E Eden Road. Their farm was destroyed but they are vowing to bounce back.

This isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014. Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

We also spoke to other residents in Eden who were picking up the pieces and described what they experienced.