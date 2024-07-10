EF-0 tornado in the Town of Eden; property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Western New York on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 110 MPH began in the Town of Arkwright at 12:06 p.m. and ended in the Town of Hanover at 12:14 p.m.

The second tornado, an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 85 MPH began in the Town of Eden at 12:40 p.m. and ended in Eden at 12:44 p.m.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

ORIGINAL: In a matter of minutes, homes and businesses in the Town of Eden were destroyed.

"Barns basically picked up off the ground and flew off," said Catherine Mammoser.

She was emotional, driving home to Mammoser Farms on E Eden Road to find absolute devastation.

The drone video below shows the destruction of the farm. Drone video shows destruction of Town of Eden farm after possible tornado

Her brother was in one of the barns when it happened.

Provided photo

"I was in this barn here cleaning the cows out and next thing you know the roof was coming off, you couldn't see," said David Mammoser.

And this isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014.

"I think it'll be a lifelong impact, the farm's been here for many generations," said Catherine.

Dozens of neighbors came to their aid within minutes, helping them pick up the pieces and rebuild.

"We've bounced back before, this time's gonna be more difficult, but we'll make it happen somehow," said David.

WKBW

As of Wednesday evening, they said it appears all the cows are safe except for one that was injured and will have to be put down.

There was also damage in Chautauqua County. 7 News' Jeff Russo headed to the Town of Arkwright and Hamlet of Forestville where cleanup has already begun.