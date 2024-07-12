'We actually got really lucky': East Eden in high spirits after tornado, agriculture agencies ready to help

HAMLET OF EAST EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several farms in the southern tier now crippled as storm ripped through crops, destroying barns and farming equipment.

A local group is now asking farmers to report any losses they may have suffered from the tornadoes.

7 News has taken a deeper dive into insurance coverage for a group of Western New Yorkers impacted by the tornadoes destruction.

Learn more on this farmer's assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Program, as they share what options are available for our home grown providers.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed out to the Hamlet of East Eden, as members of the farming community there shares what lies ahead as they pick of the pieces of their home and their livelihood.

Driving on East Eden Road, the East Eden community is dealing with crop carnage from left to right.

"We have a lot of really big, old maple trees. During the storm, a lot of the big branches fell down. We actually have one of the trees that is up front, fully get roots out of the ground. So that one was completely toppled over," Emily Enterline, whose grandparents' land sustained damaged trees said.

All but two or three trees will be cut down at the Sion household.

Emily Enterline told Kassahun her grandparents' home is almost unscathed compared to their neighbors.

"We actually got really lucky. The trees probably protected a lot from the debris that was flying around. We got lucky that nothing actually landed on the house," Enterline said. "The powerline did get ripped down."

Started off with no power trees branches and leaves scattered across their family home's front yard.

Four wheelers, cutting trees down and clearing scrap metal from barns is what their day consisted of.

However, Enterline said this farm community has a love so deep, even a twister cannot not break.

"A lot of our neighbors are suffering quite a bit more than we are. The farm next door actually had one of their full barns collapse.They had a lot of cows get out. They had some cows injured," Enterline explained.

Catherine Mammoser, whose farm Mammoser Farms, was destroyed by a tornado said, "Walking up here and seeing all the help from people you haven't seen in a long time that are here helping, lifting a hand and helping support. There's people that we don't even know here. It's definitely very supportive and having that in this environment really helps uplift our spirits."

In an interview with 7 News' Taylor Epps Wednesday, Mammoser Farms, which partially sits just next door to the Sions', is at dealing with absolute destruction, on East Eden Road.

NOTE: Mammoser Farms is one entire entity. There is one farm located on Hardt Road in the Town of Eden, and another located on East Eden Road, in the Hamlet of East Eden. Both are run by the same family, just different operators.

The corn field behind the Sions is rented out to the Mammoser Family, were safe and will be salvaged, but the same cannot be said for Mammosers' other crops.

"Crops are down in the back. So we have corn fields in the back and the corns will not be salvageable for this season," Catherine Mammoser explained.

Some houses on East Eden Road are considered condemned, including someone's entire barn: gutted.

However, help is on the way.

Cornell Cooperative Farm Business Management Specialist Katelyn Walley told Kassahun over Zoom, "It can be tough to see generations of family farms and experiencing loss of decades of your work and time, and blood sweat and tears. What I found in times like this is the agricultural community really comes together to support each other to make sure that everybody is safe and fed, whether you're a person or an animal and the crops are doing okay."

Walley said farms need to collect information like photos, written documentation and estimated financial value and report it to them or any other agriculture agency to receive monetary assistance.

Walley added, "Any farm that had some form of a loss due to a weather event and that could be an impact on livestock, crops that are growing, crops that haven't been harvested yet, all the way up to those that have been harvested, barns, facilities. Even all the way down to losing power and losing products because of that powerline, so milk that had to be dumped, any type of refrigerated goods that had to be discarded."

Tough losses for all involved.. but one many say will not stop them from building back stronger.

"We've bounced back before. This time it's going to be more difficult but we'll make it happen somehow," David Mammoser said.

Enterline shared, "Make sure you say I love you as much as you can because you never, ever know what's going to happen."

