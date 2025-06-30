'Shame on the Diocese': St. John Vianney parishioners outraged at school shutdown, bankruptcy payment

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Catholic parishioners across Western New York continue to voice outrage over payments churches must make to the Diocese of Buffalo's $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

A husband and wife, long-time parishioners at St. John Vianney Parish in Orchard Park, reached out to me to share their frustration.

It's a double blow to parishioners at the parish, not only is the diocese planning to close and merge the church, but a week ago, it closed the school.

“It's wrong what was done to those kids," said Brooke Drzymala, a parishioner, St. John Vianney Church. "I can't get past the fact that the Diocese of Buffalo is, once again, disregarding the emotional well-being of children.”

“Shame on the Diocese of Buffalo,” said James Drzymala, a parishioner, St. John Vianney Church in Orchard Park.

The parishioners told me they're feeling deceived by the diocese. They said they were told the school would stay open at least one more school year, but instead, last Monday, the diocese announced the school is now closed for good.

“Nobody got a chance to say goodbye," James said. "Teachers didn't even get a chance to clean up their classrooms, and now they find that they're unemployed. It was just wrong the way it was handled.”

The diocese said the school failed to meet enrollment and fundraising requirements to keep it operating. However, the Drzymalas told me they believe the school closed because the parish is required to pay $352,000 toward the bankruptcy settlement.

They gave me a copy of a letter, sent by a parish council member announcing their resignation, that pointed out another letter was sent from the church's finance committee and parish council saying, “both councils strongly recommend that we begin the process to formally close.”

“This Road to Renewal is nothing more than the 'Road to Ruin,'" Brooke said. "I have had parishioners come up to me and tell me, if this church closes, they are done with the Catholic faith. That is the exact opposite of what they say they are trying to do. Please have mercy on the parishioners."

"If we were to pay that, that would pretty much bankrupt our parish, and I think that's the goal all along, is to bankrupt these closing parishes,” James said.

The parishioners did send an appeal to the Vatican for both the church and school, and are waiting for a response that is expected in August.

“We cannot pay this assessment," Brooke said. "It was wrong to close the school, and you owe these families an apology for what has been done because of the assessment."

I did reach out to the superintendent for Catholic schools, who declined an interview about St. John Vianney school closing, but she did say she is "saddened to learn" that they were unable to make their recruitment and fundraising goals.