ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, the Diocese of Buffalo announced that St. John Vianney School will not reopen this fall due to not meeting enrollment targets.

For many families, the news came as a painful surprise, especially after a year filled with fundraising efforts and community engagement aimed at keeping the school open.

Mary Ann Kraus, a longtime supporter of the school, is among those now dealing with the sudden loss. Three of her children once attended St. John Vianney, and two of her grandchildren recently completed the 2024–2025 school year there.

WATCH: 'We're heartbroken': Families speak out after St. John Vianney School closure

"I am shocked, I am upset, I am heartbroken," Kraus said. "I am sure there are other families here that were counting on our school being open. We have a wonderful, dedicated principal, faculty, and staff. They honestly love our children, and they love our faith. It’s a special place when you walk in here."

The Diocese said parents were made aware last September that the school needed to cut costs, increase fundraising, and grow enrollment to remain open. While the first two goals were reportedly met, enrollment fell short with only 137 students enrolled during the 2024–2025 academic year.

As for the parish, St. John Vianney Church is expected to merge with Queen of Heaven Church.