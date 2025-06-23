Diocese of Buffalo announces closure of St. John Vianney School in Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced the closure of St. John Vianney School, located at 2950 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

In September 2024, the diocese informed parents of plans to close the school at the end of the year.

"We were very blindsided, very shocked, and very angry," one parent said.

WATCH: 'We were very blindsided': St. John Vianney School could close

According to the diocese, the school was tasked to reduce costs, enhance fundraising and increase enrollment to continue its viability.

In a release on Monday, the diocese said: "Unfortunately, enrollment targets were not met, and the decision to close the school was reached by clerical and lay leadership of the parish and school in close consultation with the diocese."

The diocese said the school enrolled 137 students during the 2024-2025 academic year that ended on June 18, and there is capacity in other Catholic elementary schools for its students.

“We have accepted the recommendation of the school and parish leadership to close St. John Vianney School. We understand that this will be a difficult time for all involved, and the diocese will lend our full support for those impacted by the decision with our overall goal to preserve Catholic elementary education going forward. ” - Bishop Michael Fisher

In addition to the closure of the school, St. John Vianney Church is set to merge with Queen of Heaven Parish.