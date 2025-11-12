'Have hope': Orchard Park church prays for Christmas miracle to stay open amid diocese closure plan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the holidays approaching, St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Orchard Park is fighting to keep its doors open as part of the Diocese's "Road to Renewal" plan, which has already closed the school this summer.

The parish community, which has been rooted in faith since 1958, has sent an appeal to the Vatican to reverse the closure decision while rallying parishioners, alumni and friends to help save their church. Many hope this year's Christmas Mass will not be their last.

"Saint John Vianney is a building. What we're going to miss is the people, the people that are our parish," said Sharon Kirsch, who has been a parishioner for 61 years.

The church faces financial pressures as Mass attendance has dropped and weekly collections are down. Parish Councilmember Rob Kubiak said the community is now turning to fundraising efforts to keep the lights on.

"Saint John Vianney Parish here in Orchard Park began in 1958. Our masses were in the gymnasium. The benefactors of our parish raised enough money to build the church in which I now stand," Kubiak said.

The parish has launched a new fundraising campaign using a QR code, asking for donations in increments of $11 to honor Veterans Day and the memory of Monsignor Gallagher, a beloved veteran priest who died on Nov. 11, 2019.

"In honor of Veterans Day being 11/11 and the fact that Monsignor Gallagher, one of our beloved priests, actually passed on 11/11, he was a veteran, we're asking people to consider, prayerfully consider making a contribution in increments of $11," Kubiak said.

For longtime parishioners like Kirsch, faith and community remain their guiding light during this uncertain time.

"We're trying our best just to have hope. We believe that God's got a plan for us, and that plan will be His will and hopefully all of us can accept that. We can accept his will for what's going to happen to us," Kirsch said.

The parish continues to seek community support as it works to demonstrate its viability to church leadership and to preserve its 66-year legacy in Orchard Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Anyone able to donate can donate through the Venmo App. The church's Venmo account is @SJVOP.