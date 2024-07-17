'A whirlwind': Mammoser family predicts it'll take 5 years to rebuild the farm after tornado

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — It takes dozens of helping hands and a positive attitude to pick up the pieces of Mammoser Farms after a tornado swept through Eden.

"A whirlwind, literally," said Catherine Mammoser, whose father runs the farm.

It's a business he's spent years building and it was destroyed in a matter of minutes.

Taylor Epps David and Catherine are all smiles, despite the work ahead of them



"Everything you worked for. We had it pretty good here. Pretty good shape, pretty nice and here it is in shambles, but we'll put it back," said Donald Mammoser.

They're working to remove the pieces of barn from their equipment and pouring fresh concrete for a new barn.

"Because there was wooden walls here before and they're all destroyed. So we're going the next step with concrete and hopefully this doesn't happen again," said Donald.

Taylor Epps Cows at Mammoser Farms living with no roof after the tornado



With no roofs on their barns, cows are getting wet every time it rains. It's their second time rebuilding, after they damage from Snowvember in 2014.

All of this, while trying to keep the business running.

They're looking at a five-year process to get back to where they were.

"We pull it all together, everybody helps, the community's been great, a lot of friends, family, people I don't even know. A lot of support," said Donald.

Catherine Mammoser Community members stopped by with donations to support the farm



People came by offering helping hands, food, water and donations. And they already want to donate that back to first responders and local organizations like 4-H.

"They're all part of it too," said Donald.

