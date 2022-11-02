Ribbon cutting ceremony for Chick Fil A in Hamburg set for November 16

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce announced there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chick Fil A in Hamburg on November 16.

The restaurant is located at the corner of McKinley Parkway and Milestrip Road. It was proposed in February 2021 and approved by The Town of Hamburg's Planning Board in July 2021.

This will be the third Chick-Fil-A in Western New York, the two others in Cheektowaga and Depew, with a fourth potentially coming to North Buffalo.

You can find photos of the inside of the restaurant on its Facebook page here.