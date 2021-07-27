Plan for North Buffalo Chick-Fil-A approved by Planning Board with conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans to bring a Chick-Fil-A to North Buffalo are moving on to the next step.

The Buffalo Planning Board approved a site plan for the location at 50 Hinman Avenue, with conditions, during a virtual meeting Monday evening.

The Chick-Fil-A, with a drive-thru and outdoor patio, would replace an existing multi-tenant building, which would be demolished.

Modifications to the site plan include adding trees and shrubs, to adapt to the nearby residential area.

This would be the fourth location in Western New York, including two existing in Cheektowaga and one approved in Hamburg.

It is unclear when construction would begin.