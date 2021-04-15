Chick-Fil-A planned for Hinman and Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A letter and supporting documents have been submitted on behalf of G&I IX Empire Delaware Consumer Square LLC to the City of Buffalo for the redevelopment of the current site at 50 Hinman Avenue into a Chick-Fil-A with a drive-thru and outdoor patio dining.

The existing building on the site houses Rainbow, GameStop, and Moe’s Southwest Grill. That multi-tenant building would be demolished and replaced by the single-tenant Chick-Fil-A. In its letter to the Zoning Board of Appeals, the developers are seeking four variances on the project, including three more signs than currently allowed in building code, setting the building farther back from the property line than code allows, and having drive-thru elements in the front yard space, rather than the rear.

If the board approves the variances, the project will move to the next phase. It is unclear when the restaurant could open if approved.

This would be the third Chick-Fil-A location in Western New York. The first location opened on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, followed by a location on Transit and Losson Roads in Depew.