Town of Hamburg approves of Chick-Fil-A restaurant on McKinley Parkway and Milestrip Road

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg's Planning Board approved of Chick-Fil-A's plan to bring a new restaurant at the corner of McKinley Parkway and Milestrip Road.

The new 5,000 restaurant would include outdoor seating and a dual drive-thru at 3464 McKinley Parkway, between I-90 and the McKinley Mall, near the Raymour and Flanigan Outlet store.

This would be the third Chick-Fil-A in Western New York, the two others in Cheektowaga and Depew, with a fourth potentially coming to North Buffalo.

The town did approve of the plan with a condition that they could have the board revisit the plan if they deem traffic to be a big enough problem.