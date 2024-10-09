Watch Now
'Remarkable recovery': New York State trooper critically injured in line-of-duty crash released from hospital

Tears, smiles and applause greeted New York State Sergeant Station Commander Salvatore Mattina this afternoon as he was released from ECMC following what doctors call a "remarkable recovery."
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tears, smiles and applause greeted New York State Sergeant Station Commander Salvatore Mattina this afternoon as he was released from the Erie County Medical Center following what doctors call a "remarkable recovery."

ECMC staff lined the hall to send him off with great fanfare.

Mattina and his support system
Mattina being wheeled out of ECMC

Outside, a line of state troopers waited to greet him as he left the hospital after 26 days. On his lap - his young daughter, dressed from head to toe in a state trooper's uniform, just like her hero dad.

"The tribulations from being at the hospital were nothing compared to what could have been," said a family member in a statement sent to 7 News. "Let it be a strong reminder that tomorrow is not promised."

Friends wrote well wishes on his state trooper hat
Friends wrote well wishes on his state trooper hat

Sgt. Mattina was critically injured on September 13 in a collision between his state police motorcycle and a vehicle in the Niagara County Town of Porter. The 10-year veteran of the force suffered multiple fractures, internal bleeding and damage to his organs.

