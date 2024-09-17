'He's got a long road to recovery': Community rallying behind New York State trooper injured in crash

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sergeant Station Commander Salvatore Mattina, known by friends and family as Sam, is awake and smiling days after a serious crash in the Town of Porter.

"He's been involved in a very serious collision. Essentially breaking every bone on the right half of his body, with a brain bleed, organ failure. We are talking life-severe injuries," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, New York State Police Public Information Officer.



On Friday, September 13, Sgt. Mattina was out on his state police motorcycle when a driver failed to yield

Mattina then t-boned the car and was taken to ECMC

The driver will be ticketed

"It'll be awhile before he leaves ECMC and when he does it'll be a wheelchair for some amount of time," said Trooper O'Callaghan. "Will he come back as a NY State Trooper? That has yet to be determined, but the reality is that's the stuff we have to think about."



About Sam Mattina

Provided by family Mattina's daughter is four, his son is two

He's a ten-year veteran of the force, lives in Pendleton, a husband and father to a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. "He's got that smile, he walks into a room and you want to smile back and you know something funny's gonna happen, he's kinda that happy go lucky guy and he's carried that his whole career," said O'Callaghan." Provided by family Mattina and his family

Troopers don't typically patrol with their motorcycles, they're mainly used at events. At the time of the accident, he was out preparing for a Mercy Flight event. "He doesn't just bring the motorcycle, he brings himself. It's something you can attach on to and be like this is a great guy, this is a great cause," said Trooper O'Callaghan. Trooper O'Callaghan Mattina showing his bike to children at an event



The community has raised thousands to support Sgt. Mattina's family through GoFundMe and Meal Train. The New York State Trooper PBA's charity, Signal 30, will help with medical expenses.

Here's a link to the Meal Train.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe.