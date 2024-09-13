New York State trooper seriously injured in motorcycle accident in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in a collision between his state police motorcycle and a vehicle Friday afternoon in Niagara County.

According to state police, a vehicle operated by a 69-year-old woman from Youngstown was exiting the Niagara Scenic Parkway northbound onto State Route 93 around 1:20 p.m. when she failed to yield the right of way. Her vehicle was hit by the trooper's motorcycle, which was heading eastbound.

The trooper was taken to Erie County Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston with minor injuries.

State police say the name of the trooper will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story.

