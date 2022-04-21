Popular festivals, concerts and other events set to take place across Western New York this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer and warmer weather are right around the corner which means the return of festivals, concerts and other events.
7 News has compiled of list of several events happening across Western New York this summer.
May
- Buffalo Porchfest
- Concerts at Buffalo's Outer Harbor begin May 29 and continue on select dates through July 10
- Concerts at Artpark kick off May 27 and continue on select dates through September 3
June
- Buffalo Greek Festival
- Food Truck Tuesday kicks off June 7 and continues through August 30
- KeyBank Live at Larkin kicks off June 8 and continues August 31
- Allentown Art Festival
- Concerts at Darien Lake Amphitheater kick off June 18 and continue on select dates through September 27
- Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo
- South Buffalo Porchfest
- Kenmore Porchfest
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park begins June 23 and continues through August 22
- Kenmore Days
- Buffalo Pride Week and Pride Parade
- Lewiston GardenFest
- Taste of Country
- West Seneca Community Days
July
- Orleans County 4-H Fair
- Genesee County Fair
- Chautauqua County Fair
- Allegany County Fair
- Hamburg Burgerfest
- Old Home Days Williamsville
- Taste of Buffalo
- Canal Fest
- Buffalo Irish Festival
- Queen of Heaven Carnival
- East Side Garden Walk
- Garden Walk Buffalo
- Cattaraugus County Fair begins July 31 and continues through August 6
August
- Niagara County Fair
- Erie County Fair
- Wyoming County Fair
- Oinktoberfest
- Howl in the Hills
- Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY
- Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
- Eden Corn Festival
September