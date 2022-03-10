Pride Parade and Pride Festival to return as part of Buffalo Pride Week in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers have announced the Pride Parade and Pride Festival will return as in-person events as part of Buffalo Pride Week in June.

Buffalo Pride Week will take place May 31 through June 5, with the theme of "Homecoming." The parade and festival will be held in person on June 5 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Each year, Pride Month and Pride Week are opportunities to find strength through love, inclusivity and unity, three things that have been especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pride has been held virtually and at home for the past two years, and so a safe return of public events is a highly anticipated ‘Homecoming’ for the LGBTQ+ community. We are so excited that the Parade and Festival are back and we’ll joyfully reunite to uplift LGBTQ+ people and celebrate being in-person once again.” - Justin Azzarella, chief strategy officer at Evergreen Health

The parade will begin at Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end at Canalside. The Festival will take place at Canalside at the conclusion of the parade.

Pride week traditionally also includes events, parties and more throughout Western New York. You can find more information here. It is hosted by Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health. Proceeds from the Pride Festival support the mission and programming of the Pride Center of Western New York.

You can register to participate in the parade here, submit events here, sign up to volunteer for the parade here and festival here.