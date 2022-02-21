Watch
Lineup announced for 2022 Taste of Country set to take place June 17 in Buffalo

Mark LoMoglio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Country singer Tim McGraw before the first half an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:00:31-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 106.5 WYRK has announced the lineup for the 2022 Taste of Country which is set to take place June 17 at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

The Taste of Country was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, it will make its return with some big names set to take the stage. According to WYRK, Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes and OsbornNash are set to perform.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. but those with the WYRK app will have the chance to purchase tickets Thursday at a special pre-sale price.

You can find more information here.

