Larkin Square announces 10th season of summer events

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A sign of summer: activities and events are returning to Larkin Square in Buffalo.

Organizers said they will mark the square's 10th season of summer programming with signature events including Food Truck Tuesday, Keybank Live at Larkin and the Larkin Square Author Series.

Food Truck Tuesday kicks off for the summer on June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Every Tuesday through August 30, the square will welcome dozens of food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester, with live, local music.

Keybank Live at Larkin will begin for the season on June 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. and run every Wednesday through August 31. Each week features a signature local band with food, drinks, and vendors on hand.

And the Larkin Square Author Series returns May 31 at 5:30 p.m. Ann Hood will be speaking about her new memoir Fly GIrl. The following month on June 23, Buffalo native Lauren Belfer will speak about her new novel Ashford Hall.

For a full rundown of events, participating food trucks and performers, visit LarkinSquare.com.

