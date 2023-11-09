Person of interest in deadly shooting on I-190 taken into custody on unrelated charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a person of interest in connection to the deadly shooting on the I-190 on October 26 has been taken into custody on unrelated charges.

A state police spokesperson told 7 News Trameir Green was taken into custody by state police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning. At this time, Green doesn't face charges in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on October 26. Three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees who were traveling in a city vehicle on the I-190 south were shot, one of them was killed.

The victims have been identified as:



30-year-old Myron L. Walker of Buffalo . Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured.

. Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured. 23-year-old Lamar T. Whitfield of Buffalo . Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured.

. Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured. 22-year-old Keyshawn N. Gault. Police said Gault was a front-seat passenger and was killed.

On October 31 police announced that the vehicle involved in the shooting was recovered and a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

READ MORE: New York State police recover stolen vehicle involved in deadly shooting on I-190 south

On November 6, friends, family and community leaders gathered to honor Gault's life. Loved ones shared stories of Gault's life and selfless character.

READ MORE: 'He was such a pure soul:' Funeral held for victim of I-190 shooting