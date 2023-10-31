New York State police recover stolen vehicle involved in deadly shooting on I-190 south

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that the vehicle involved in the deadly shooting on the I-190 south on October 26 has been recovered.

Police said the stolen 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been processed for potential evidence. If you have any information about the stolen vehicle, its occupants, or dashcam footage, you're asked to contact police at 585-344-6200.

Crime Stoppers has also announced a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Crime Stoppers

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on October 26. Three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees who were traveling in a city vehicle were shot, one of them was killed.

Police said the shots were fired from the Jeep that was also traveling on the I-190 South.

The victims have been identified as:

