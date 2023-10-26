State police release names of three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees shot on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police have released the names of the three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees shot Thursday morning while in a city vehicle on the I-190 South.

The victims have been identified as:



30-year-old Myron L. Walker of Buffalo . Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured.

. Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured. 23-year-old Lamar T. Whitfield of Buffalo . Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured.

. Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured. 22-year-old Keyshawn N. Gault. Police said Gault was a front-seat passenger and was killed.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. According to police, after a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the shots were fired from a late-model dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling on the I-190 South. The sewer authority vehicle was struck multiple times.

Police said there are several leads they are working on but have no motive at this time. Investigators said they believe the shooting was "an isolated incident" and there is no threat to the community.

"I am heartbroken to share today that three of our hardworking Buffalo Sewer Authority employees were shot while on the job. One of the gunshot victims sadly died from his injuries. The other two are being treated at the Erie County Medical Center. I will provide additional updates as we learn more about what happened. Thank you for keeping these workers and their families in your thoughts and prayers." - City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

WKBW

State police is working with the Buffalo Police Department, Erie Crime Analysis Center and Erie County District Attorney's Office on the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact state police at (585) 344-6200.