'He was such a pure soul,' Funeral held for victim of I-190 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends, family and community leaders gathered to honor the life of Keyshawn Gault — 22-year-old Buffalo Sewer Authority employee killed in a drive-by shooting on the I-190 South.

Loved ones spoke at the funeral on Saturday inside Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church and shared stories of Gault's life and selfless character.

"He was such a pure soul. He touched everyone he was around. You'd never see him angry, because he wanted to see everybody succeed. He wanted everybody to feel the same way. He treated everybody the same, no matter who you are. He always kept a smile on his face. I was there when he was born ..." - Gault's aunt

The day was filled with tears, hugs and a celebration of Gault's life — many taking the microphone to sing.

The pews were filled with Gault's fellow Buffalo Sewer Authority co-workers, all dressed in yellow work uniforms.

At work, Keyshawn ... would be the first person you would see every morning, and every morning Keyshawn would give everyone a pound. Every single person he would give a fist bump to, because that's just how he was ... It's heavy on us, super heavy on us, because that was our little brother. Even though he was our little brother, he looked after every single one of us while we were together." - Gault's co-worker

Buffalo Mayor Brown was also at the funeral, and declared November 4th "Keyshawn Keyz Nathaniel Gault Day" in the City of Buffalo.