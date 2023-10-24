Orchard Park students to have half-day of school ahead of Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Football game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Orchard Park Central School District will have a little more time to get ready for the Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium.

The school district confirmed to 7 News that students will have a "half-day dismissal" on Thursday prior to the Bills game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The half-days were scheduled in our original calendar for traffic and safety reasons," a district spokesperson said in an email to 7 News.

According to the district calendar, Middle School students will be dismissed starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. High School students will be dismissed starting at 12:45 p.m.

Orchard Park Central School also has a half-day scheduled for students ahead of the Bills Monday Night Football game set for November 13.

"It is not a district policy. It is simply proactive planning for the safety of our students and families" added the district.

Frontier Central School District, also in Orchard Park, also has a half-day scheduled for students this Thursday.

A spokesperson for Frontier Schools confirms that the district has moved to a half-day on Thursday because of heavy traffic in the area on Bills game days.

If you're heading to the game, you can find traffic information here.

If you're planning on enjoying the game from home, you can find information on how to watch it here.