How to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will return to Highmark Stadium on Thursday for a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thursday Night Football games stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video but fans in Western New York will be able to watch the game live on 7 ABC.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. but our coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a special edition of Leading The Charge, featuring Sports Director Matt Bové, 7 Sports reporters Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbets, 7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, and Howard Simon.

After the game is over fans can stick around for more live coverage during a special edition of 7 News at 11 p.m.

The Bills are 4-3 and looking to bounce back after a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-3 after starting 3-1, they have had back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

