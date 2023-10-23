Traffic information released for Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Football matchup against Tampa Bay

Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 23, 2023

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:15 p.m.;

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA and 3 are accessible from Route 20A;

Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20. Route 20A (Big Tree Road)

Prior to the conclusion of the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium. Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound. Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at *4:15 p.m. and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA and Lot 7;

The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium's northside along Route 20.

