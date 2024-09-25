NYSEG customers get billing help at second day of public meetings; Still frustrated with high bills

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — NYSEG remains eager to address the hundreds of concerns that customers have brought up regarding rising energy bills.

On Thursday the utility hosted more public meetings, in Depew and Alden, to review bills one-on-one with customers.

The first two meetings were held on Tuesday in Clarence and Cheektowaga. You can watch our report from Tuesday below and read more here. NYSEG hosts first of four meetings with customers to address questions and concerns

"There's nothing we can do about it," said Diane Lewandowski who was at the Wednesday meeting with her husband Joe.

The Cheektowaga couple said their electric bill went from $77 to $295.

A lot of customers noticed their bills starting to go up after NYSEG installed smart meters on their homes. More than 80% of North American households have smart meters, which are designed to take the guesswork out of billing.

"You're the first ones who started reporting on it," Donna Gardner said to me. "I've been following it all along."

Throughout the summer I have been looking into this issue and have spoken to multiple customers and NYSEG representatives. NYSEG has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills.

Gardner and the Lewandowski family were not satisfied with the answers they got after Wednesday's meeting.

The Lewandowski family said they were told that their meter was read wrong before a smart meter was installed on their home, but the new charge is correct.

NYSEG remains clear that smart meters are not the reason why bills have increased. Since last year NYSEG delivery charges have gone up. Those rates were approved by the New York State Public Service Commission.

“We need to know exactly what each customer's situation is, and then we can help them work on a solution," said NYSEG's CEO Trish Nilsen to Schwartz in August.

NYSEG will host an open house on smart meters at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Seneca Public Library.

You can watch all of our previous reporting and find links to read more below.