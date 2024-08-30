Bringing your voice to the NYSEG president as questions and concerns about smart meters persist

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a month 7 Problem Solvers has been going through your calls and emails about higher than usual NYSEG energy bills.

Most of the NYSEG customers said their bills rose after NYSEG installed smart meters at their homes. NYSEG's Communications Manager Shelby Cohen has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills. She said there could be many reasons why a bill is higher, from energy consumption to energy rates increasing.

On Friday, we brought your voice directly to the NYSEG President and CEO Trish Nilsen as questions and concerns about smart meters persist. You can watch our full conversation in the video player above.

We have been looking into this issue and have spoken to multiple customers about this in the past. You can watch our previous reports below.