Bringing your voice to the NYSEG president as questions and concerns about smart meters persist

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a month 7 Problem Solvers has been going through your calls and emails about higher than usual NYSEG energy bills.
Most of the NYSEG customers said their bills rose after NYSEG installed smart meters at their homes. NYSEG's Communications Manager Shelby Cohen has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills. She said there could be many reasons why a bill is higher, from energy consumption to energy rates increasing.
On Friday, we brought your voice directly to the NYSEG President and CEO Trish Nilsen as questions and concerns about smart meters persist. You can watch our full conversation in the video player above.
We have been looking into this issue and have spoken to multiple customers about this in the past. You can watch our previous reports below.
After receiving so many questions and concerns from viewers, I brought them directly to Cohen a little over a week ago to get an explanation. You can read more here and watch our report below.
I then went to Depew and spoke to Cathy Sunderlin. She voiced her concerns about an increase in her bill since a smart meter was installed.
"Somebody needs to get to the bottom of this because bills are outrageous," explained Sunderlin. “How am I billed so much?" You can read more here and watch our report below.
I also went to Alex Efthemis' home in Clarence. NYSEG installed a smart meter on the couple's home this summer. On July 24 their NYSEG bill was $108. Just 29 days later on August 22, the bill jumped to $327.
"There is no way this could be right whatsoever," said Efthemis. "We have never had a bill this high." You can read more here and watch our report below.