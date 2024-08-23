'No way this could be right': NYSEG customers remain baffled by high bills

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Problem Solvers continues to get emails from NYSEG customers who are frustrated by an increase in their bills they believe is due to the installation of smart meters.

I have looked into the issue for more than a month and have spoken to several customers.

NYSEG's Communications Manager Shelby Cohen has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills.

Because we've received so many questions and concerns from viewers, we brought them directly to NYSEG to get an explanation earlier this week. You can read more here and watch our report below. Bringing your questions and concerns about smart meters directly to NYSEG to get an explanation

On Thursday I was in Depew and spoke to Cathy Sunderlin. She said her bills have also been higher since NYSEG installed a smart meter at her home.

"Somebody needs to get to the bottom of this because bills are outrageous," explained Sunderlin. “How am I billed so much?" You can watch our report below. More NYSEG customers confused with higher than usual bills after smart meter installation

On Friday I went to Alex Efthemis' home in Clarence. She lives there with her husband and NYSEG installed a smart meter on the couple's home this summer.

On July 24 their NYSEG bill was $108. Just 29 days later on August 22, the bill jumped to $327.

"There is no way this could be right whatsoever," said Efthemis. "We have never had a bill this high."

Efthemis said her husband started using an oxygen machine in the fall, but still she feels that shouldn't make the bill jump by more than $200.

"It's got to be figured out for everyone," explained Efthemis.

I have been in contact with Cohen who insists there is no correlation between higher bills and smart meters. She said there could be many reasons why a bill is higher, from energy consumption to energy rates increasing.

In the fall NYSEG and the New York State Public Service Commission agreed on a 62% delivery rate over three years. This is why you might notice a more expensive delivery rate on your bill, but Cohen said it depends on the customer as NYSEG has a variety of energy plans. Cohen said delivery rates went up in November, last May and will again this May.

To find out when you're getting a NYSEG smart meter you can click here.

NYSEG charges a $13.47 opt-out fee per month. For those who already have a smart meter and want to switch back, NYSEG charges $47.63. If you have a gas and electric meter that you want switched back NYSEG charges $65.51.

National Grid will soon be rolling out its own smart meters and told me it expects to start installing them in 12-15 months for customers.