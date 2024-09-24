NYSEG hosts first of four meetings with customers to address questions and concerns

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — NYSEG is hosting four public sessions this week to individually address questions and concerns and review bills with customers one-on-one.

Throughout the summer 7 Problem Solvers has been going through your calls and emails about higher than usual NYSEG energy bills. Most of the NYSEG customers said their bills rose after NYSEG installed smart meters at their homes.

I have been looking into this issue and have spoken to multiple customers and NYSEG representatives. NYSEG has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills.

In response to continued questions and concerns from customers about smart meters, NYSEG scheduled four meetings to go over bills in person with customers in response to our reports.

The first two sessions hosted by were Tuesday afternoon, the first was at the Clarence Town Hall, which had dozens of customers in attendance within the first eight minutes.

"I came today to have some questions answered, and they were satisfactorily answered for me," said Richard Lafountain, of Clarence.

Lafountain said he learned from a representative about supple and delivery charges. NYSEG does not profit from supply charges, but the New York State Public Service Commission did approve delivery charge increases that have impacted bills. He also said he was asked if he uses a dehumidifier, which uses more electricity than he realized.

WKBW Sue and Larry, of Clarence, review their NYSEG bill with a rep



At each of these events, customers can ask questions about their accounts and learn about resources to help manage energy costs.

When customers arrived at the meeting they signed in with a NYSEG staffer, and then waited at least 10 minutes until a traveling representative became available. NYSEG said these reps don't usually answer phones, so customer service is not disrupted.

The meetings will continue on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25



Noon - 2 p.m. — Depew Municipal, 85 Manitou St., Depew

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Alden Municipal Building, 13336 Broadway St., Alden

In addition, NYSEG will host a public meeting specifically on smart meters at 4:30 p.m. on September 26 at the West Seneca Public Library.

NYSEG has told me that there could be many reasons for higher bills such as higher energy costs and more usage.

NYSEG President and CEO Trish Nilsen explained to me last month that rates have gone up in order to provide quality service to customers.

You can watch all of our previous reporting and find links to read more below.