'Such an honor': Clarence teen awarded NYS Senate Liberty Medal after heroic rescue during spring break

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may remember the story from earlier this year — a spring break trip that turned into a life-or-death rescue in the Florida Keys. Now, the Clarence High School senior at the center of it is receiving one of New York State’s highest civilian honors.

WATCH: 'It was incredible': Spring break in Florida takes a dramatic and heroic turn for a Clarence teen

'It was incredible': Spring break in Florida takes a dramatic and heroic turn for a Clarence teen

State Senator Patrick Gallivan has presented the New York State Senate Liberty Medal to 17-year-old Brody Kaufman, recognizing his heroic actions in April when he helped save a kayaker who was being swept toward the Toms Harbor Bridge by a powerful current.

Kaufman, a junior firefighter with the Harris Hill Fire Department, was vacationing in the Florida Keys with his family when he led the rescue efforts for a kayaker who had flipped and was being pulled in by a powerful current.

"It's such an honor, like, it's truly incredible. It's an incredible feeling. It's incredible to see what this is like, brought about with my community," said Kaufman.

Brody has spent years training in emergency services through Harkness Career & Technical Center while also competing in football, basketball, and track at Clarence.

His parents say the rescue showed exactly who he is: calm under pressure, decisive, and compassionate.

WATCH: Clarence teen awarded NYS Senate Liberty Medal after heroic rescue during spring break

Clarence teen awarded NYS Senate Liberty Medal after heroic rescue during spring break

Senator Gallivan praised Brody’s quick thinking and leadership, calling his actions a model of community service and selflessness deserving of the Liberty Medal, one of the highest civilian honors a New York resident can receive.

"It's amazing, especially when you see a 17-year-old take command of a situation like that, have the knowledge, the wherewithal to step up and essentially lead the charge to save a life," said Gallivan.

As for Brody, he says he’s grateful for the recognition but even more grateful that everyone made it home safely that day. And he hopes to one day become a Buffalo Firefighter.

This is not the first time he has been honored for his actions. In June, he was honored as Erie County’s Citizen of the Month.

WATCH: Clarence teen named 'Citizen of the Month' after heroic rescue during spring break in Florid