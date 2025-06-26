Clarence teen named 'Citizen of the Month' after heroic rescue during spring break in Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 17-year-old Brody Kaufman was honored as Erie County’s Citizen of the Month on Thursday for his courageous actions during a spring break trip in Florida.

Kaufman, a resident of Clarence, gained recognition for rescuing a stranded kayaker caught in strong currents, an event officials describe as a “life-saving operation.”

During the rescue, Kaufman relied on his instincts and training as a junior volunteer firefighter.

"My brain just jumped into action mode," he said, reflecting on the moments that unfolded as he helped pull the kayaker to safety.

The commendation ceremony took place inside the Erie County Legislature, where Kaufman was surrounded by family and friends.

Legislator Chris Greene presented him with the award for June 2025.

“To pull a man up 50 feet onto a bridge and save his life is just something you don’t see on a regular basis,” Greene said, underscoring the extraordinary nature of Kaufman's actions.

Greene further noted that Kaufman’s heroics are not an isolated incident.

"There have been multiple instances where he has jumped in and saved the day," he said, praising Kaufman’s composure in high-pressure situations. “You watch a kid who is 17 years old, who is wise beyond his years...when that fight or flight mentality kicks in, he fights.”

Kaufman, who will be a senior at Clarence High School in the fall, actively volunteers with the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company.

“I’m incredibly grateful...I wasn’t expecting it whatsoever," he said. "It was a big shock that I was even coming to this, but again, I’m very grateful and very honored.”

Greene emphasized the importance of recognizing young individuals like Kaufman, hoping his actions serve as an inspiration for others to consider joining their local fire companies.

"To recognize someone as young as Brody is rare...and hopefully he serves as an inspiration for others," he said.

