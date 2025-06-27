'Renewed spirit of unity': Town of Tonawanda Police Club and town leaders resolve their issues

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of tension between officers and leaders in the Town of Tonawanda, both sides have come to an agreement.

"Together, we move forward with a renewed spirit of unity and purpose, committed to building a safer and stronger Town of Tonawanda," they wrote.

Andrew Thompson, President of the Town of Tonawanda Police Club and Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger sent a joint statement sharing a commitment to build a stronger relationship.

"We recognize that strong relationships between Town leadership, law enforcement, and the community are essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring effective public service," the statement reads.

Let's go back to February. That's when the town decided to take legal action over an alleged 'unlawful strike'.

WATCH: The Town Board meeting from February, where the town takes action

Town of Tonawanda board votes to take legal action against police club for alleged 'unlawful strike'

Then, in April, the police club issued its first-ever vote of no confidence in the town's police chief. Police officers then received fines for alleged Taylor Law violations.

Now, in June, things appear to have settled.

The statement goes on to say their resolution has key provisions that support officer wellness, fair labor practices and enhanced community engagement, while also upholding the Town’s responsibility to public accountability.

In the future, they plan to have open communication, good faith negotiations, and a focus on common goals.

"We have reaffirmed our dedication to teamwork, transparency, and respect among our residents, Town Board and the brave men and women of our local law enforcement," the statement reads.