'That's not leadership': Tensions escalate between Town of Tonawanda Police Club and Town Board

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tensions rose in the Town of Tonawanda as the police department's union took an historic step, issuing its first-ever vote of no confidence in the town's police chief.

The topic was not up for discussion on the agenda. Instead, residents, officials and members of TTPC used Monday night's public hearing portion to voice their thoughts and concerns about the situation. The room was filled to the brim. Public reaction has been mixed.

The move came amid a growing dispute between the Town of Tonawanda Police Club (TTPC) and town leadership, following what officials are calling an alleged "illegal strike" earlier this year.

According to Town Supervisor Joe Emminger, the police club reportedly engaged in a coordinated slowdown between January 16 and February 5 by writing significantly fewer traffic tickets. The town board voted to take legal action against the union in late February and launched an internal investigation.

In April, town leaders announced disciplinary action against nearly 50 officers, accusing them of violating New York's Taylor Law, which prohibits public employees from striking. If found liable, the officers could face fines ranging from $200 to $300 each.

"I think it is ridiculous. And I think it is a waste of taxpayer money," Emminger told me on April 2. "Like your children; you love your children, but sometimes you've got to hold your children accountable."

Members of TTPC, however, deny allegations of a coordinated slowdown and said the root of the issue is dissatisfaction with the department's leadership, but more specifically, Chief Stauffiger.

"This is not a misstep in overreach. It is a misunderstanding of the very laws that govern the way we as officers do our work," said David Piatek, secretary of TTPC.

TTPC President Andy Thompson accused the town of ignoring serious internal issues.

"You[Supervisor Emminger] told me two things: You know the department is in trouble and you chose not to fix it. You have allowed a toxic culture to fester because it is easier to look away than to lead through it," Thompson said during Monday night's town board meeting. "That's not leadership. That is failure."

Town of Tonawanda Police Capt. William Krier defended the department's leadership, stating that Chief James Stauffiger has held officers accountable, especially since reform efforts began in 2020.

"There's no doubt in our department that Chief Stauffiger holds the officers accountable," Krier said. "Since the turmoil in 2020 and the ensuing police reform effort, we have had to work hard to earn back the public's trust."

During the town board meeting, some also residents voiced frustration, questioning the direction of local leadership.

"Leadership doesn't end in a courtroom. Leadership comes from leading people," one resident said. "When you have to resort to suing and pressing charges against your own police force, that's a lack of leadership."

Others, like Jennifer Murphy a town dispatcher and resident, called for more focus on community needs.

"We're not discussing the needs of the residents," Murphy said. "This town board should be focused on making the lives of its constituents better."

Mike O'Meara, president of the Police Conference of New York State drove from Albany for the meeting, also weighed in, criticizing the town's handling of the dispute.

"The whole police community in New York State is watching. We are all disgusted by it," O'Meara said. "Frankly, that chief no longer deserves to be able to wear a uniform and be a professional police officer."

Supervisor Emminger told me letters to the officers are going out later this week.