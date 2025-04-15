Several Town of Tonawanda Police Officers being fined over alleged violations of Taylor's Law

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Club says some police officers in the town are getting letters from Town Supervisor Joe Emminger.

The letter notes in violation of Taylor's Law, officers will lose double their hourly pay for the time on strike.

This is in relation to what the town says was a strike by a majority of the police force for three weeks in January and February.

Town Supervisor Emminger claims the police club engaged in a coordinated slowdown by writing significantly fewer traffic tickets.

The town board voted to take action against the union in February and it launched an internal investigation.

Taylor's Law prevents public employees from striking and nearly 50 officers are accused of violating the law.

The union president spoke about that three week period, saying a large portion of officers were busy with other jobs.

"This period that they're taking about it snowed every single day," Andrew Thompson, president of the Town of Tonawanda Police Club said. "We're dealing with accidents, we're dealing with 1,900 more calls."

During last week's town board meeting, Thompson accused Emminger of ignoring serious internal issues.

"You told me two things: you know the department is in trouble and you choose not to fix it," Thompson said. "You've allowed a toxic culture to fester because it's easier to look away than lead through it. That's not leadership, that's failure."

Emminger spoke with 7 News about the town taking disciplinary action, explaining how even though the officers showed up for work, this was still considered a strike.

"There was never a complete shutdown of their work but there was a slowdown of their work process" Emminger said. "That, by Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)'s definition of a strike by public police agency, not writing tickets falls in that category. Like your children, you love your children, but sometimes you gotta hold your children accountable."

Both Emminger and Thompson say numerous complaints have been made against the Chief of Police. Despite a vote of no confidence from the union, he remains in command of the police department.

Officers can object to those letters.