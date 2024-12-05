New concerns about Dosberg Adult Care at Weinberg Campus

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — There are new concerns coming out of the Weinberg Campus in Getzville.

Last month we shared with you the tough emotions from families and workers as Weinberg shut down the Rosa Coplon Nursing Care facility for good.

NYSDOH moving forward with closure plan despite calls to save Rosa Coplon Living Center

Currently, the Dosberg Manor, an adult home, and Garden House, an assisted living both remain in operation.

However, Dosberg families were told Weinberg apparently defaulted on its “internet payment” and there is no internet access at the adult facility. Now many are worried about its future for assisted care.

A family member with a loved one at Dosberg told us they were informed it could be closing “sooner rather than later.”

“They’ve had financial problems for a decade,” Dr. Jim McDonald, commissioner, New York State Department of Health, said when he came to Buffalo last month after Weinberg was preparing to shut down Rosa Coplon.

NYSDOH Commissioner visits Buffalo to discuss future of Weinberg Campus' Rosa Coplon Living Center

A state spokesman told 7 News the DOH is looking into the internet issue and has someone on-site to “advocate” for patients.

I also spoke with a union leader from the 1199 SEIU, which represents workers here at Weinberg, asking about a potential shutdown. She said they've received "no formal notice” but continue to "anticipate" a potential closure.

WLBW 1199 SEIU workers at Weinberg protested this past fall.

The DOH could not confirm a potential closure of Dosberg but did say it is “reviewing” a document it received from the operator of Weinberg Campus and “cannot comment” further. That operator is the CEO of Weinberg. I did reach out to him for comment but have not yet received a response.

Weinberg is facing judgments and had a bank account frozen. The state health commissioner accuses leadership of "financial mismanagement."

“The judgments, I’m talking about, the three judgments in the Erie County Supreme Court, are publicly available. Anybody can look at those; one for $400,000 one for $800,000 one for $13,000 you know, it's one thing to not pay your bills, but to have a judgment against you that is hard,” McDonald said last month.

WKBW 1199 SEIU sign at Weinberg campus.

Lineage Care Group is interested in a potential receivership of Weinberg. But the leader of that organization “could not confirm” any information for me and said for now, he is working with a team that remains at Weinberg voluntarily to help ensure residents are safe.