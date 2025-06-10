‘It’s punitive’: Reaction to Buffalo Diocese's plan to pay off bankruptcy settlement

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — More Catholic parishes are learning on Tuesday what percentages would be required to contribute to the Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy agreement.

Monday the diocese announced parishes would be responsible for paying $80 million of the $150 million proposed settlement to sex abuse survivors.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley, once again, was the only media member outside a meeting of the Northern Erie Vicariate in Amherst.

WKBW Tuesday's Northern Erie Vicariate met at St. Leo the Great in Amherst.l

“This diocese just keeps coming back and putting us into the buzz saw and crisis, making us all victims,” declared Mary Pruski, Save Our Buffalo Churches.

Pruski joined me outside St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst, as a closed-door meeting was held with the Buffalo Diocese and Northtown church leaders.

The purpose of that meeting, to explain the percentages parishes would be required to contribute to the proposed clergy sex abuse settlement.

The diocese has only announced publicly that percentages will range from 10 to 80 percent.

“I immediately became nauseous hearing that. It's just arbitrary – it's punitive,” replied Pruski.

Parishes that appealed the closing of their churches will be required to pay 80 percent. But the diocese says if the appeals are successful, parishes would be refunded the difference between the 80-percent assessment and "the rate that would have applied had the parish not been designated for closure."

“For all the parishes, please don't sign anything right away. You have time. Give it two weeks. Let us find out what our other legal opportunities are, Rome stepping in, and let's see if we can come up with a different solution,” stated Pruski.

The Diocese is asking for payment by July 15.

No one who emerged from the Northern Erie Vicariate meeting would talk with e about what percentage they were told by the diocese.

Bishop Michael Fisher attended the meeting just as he did Monday in Niagara County, but refused to disclose exact numbers.

“A lot of people feel it's going to put them right out of the business of being a church, if they can't afford it,” Buckley questioned. “It will never be out of business as church,” responded Bishop Fisher.

"Parishes can say no, pastors can say no. You have rights. You can be protected,” Pruski remarked.

Pruski tells me they've reached out to the state attorney general requesting an investigation to see if the diocese is breaking civil law by taking donations meant to support parishes.

The diocese's plan still needs final bankruptcy court approval.

The regional vicariate meetings will continue throughout the week. On Wednesday, Buffalo churches will find out how much they must contribute to this settlement.

