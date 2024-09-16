'It’s just terrible': Racist and vulgar graffiti at Town of Tonawanda park

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a series of racist graffiti scribbled throughout Kenney Park over the weekend.
“I think it’s just terrible. It's actually disgusting,” said Margret Bartolotta, Town of Tonawanda resident.
Racial slurs and vulgar language were spray-painted across Kenney Park sometime before Sunday morning.
The vandals responsible tagged more than a dozen places in the park, including the veteran’s memorial, rails-to-trail, and a brand-new inclusive playground.
Photos of the harsh words were posted on social media. I showed them to Bartolotta who was at the park with her grandsons.
“Oh my God. That’s terrible,” reacted Bartolotta.
Some of the graffiti specifically targeted police. Something that hit remarkably close to home for Bartolotta.
“And for me, especially, anything against the police hurts my heart. My son is an officer with the NYPD,” explained Bartolotta.
Kenney Park recently underwent $80,000 worth of improvements, including a new inclusive playground that is now marred with graffiti on the slide and sidewalk where young children play.
“This is very offensive to anyone of any age, children and adults really,” replied Bartolotta.
I met with Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger who told me the town would not “tolerate” this vandalism.
“It was pretty extensive, you know, so they just didn't come and do this – five and 10 minutes, you know. I'm hoping someone saw them, someone drove by. We already talked to some people who I think may have some information on it, so we're going to follow up on those leads,” noted Emminger.
Emminger said they are interviewing nearby neighbors and reviewing any camera footage.
"What's your message to those responsible?" I asked.
“Come clean,” responded Emminger. “Everybody makes mistakes. I am assuming these are people of younger — let's just say it, you know, we all make mistakes when we're younger. Own up to your mistake and just come forward.”
Emminger told me he's confident his police department will catch those responsible and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
@TownofTonawanda crews working to clear racist & other graffiti found through out Kenney Field. @WKBW https://t.co/IpCnzHkuBT @WKBW pic.twitter.com/q5bSigKFXU— Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) September 16, 2024
Public work crews were making quick work Monday of cleaning away the racist graffiti. Crews used power washers on concrete and other areas to wash away the graffiti tagging. Others painted over the vandalism.
“Most of the graffiti has already been removed, and by the end of the day, today, it'll all be gone,” commented Emminger.
So far damage costs are more than $1,000.
Emminger issued the following statement Sunday:
"Earlier today (Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024) I was made aware of vandalism that occurred overnight at Kenney Park, as well as our Veterans Memorial, Rails-to-Trail, and new the town’s new inclusive playground. Some of the graffiti is racist and I want to be clear that the Town does not condone, nor will we tolerate this taking place in our Town. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is already working on finding out who committed this act and if/when they are caught, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I have been informed damage is well over $1,000. Clean-up work will begin first thing Monday morning.
If anyone has any information on who was involved in committing this act, I ask them to please contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614, or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606."
Joseph Emminger, supervisor
Town of Tonawanda