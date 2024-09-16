'It’s just terrible': Racist and vulgar graffiti at Town of Tonawanda park

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a series of racist graffiti scribbled throughout Kenney Park over the weekend.

“I think it’s just terrible. It's actually disgusting,” said Margret Bartolotta, Town of Tonawanda resident.

Racial slurs and vulgar language were spray-painted across Kenney Park sometime before Sunday morning.

WKBW Graffiti at Kenney Park in Tonawanda.

The vandals responsible tagged more than a dozen places in the park, including the veteran’s memorial, rails-to-trail, and a brand-new inclusive playground.

Photos of the harsh words were posted on social media. I showed them to Bartolotta who was at the park with her grandsons.

“Oh my God. That’s terrible,” reacted Bartolotta.

WKBW Graffiti at Kenney Park.

Some of the graffiti specifically targeted police. Something that hit remarkably close to home for Bartolotta.

“And for me, especially, anything against the police hurts my heart. My son is an officer with the NYPD,” explained Bartolotta.

WKBW Margaret Bartolotta with one of her grandsons at the Kenney Park playground after graffiti was cleaned.

Kenney Park recently underwent $80,000 worth of improvements, including a new inclusive playground that is now marred with graffiti on the slide and sidewalk where young children play.

“This is very offensive to anyone of any age, children and adults really,” replied Bartolotta.

WKBW Graffiti was cleaned from this area of the playground on Monday.

I met with Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger who told me the town would not “tolerate” this vandalism.

“It was pretty extensive, you know, so they just didn't come and do this – five and 10 minutes, you know. I'm hoping someone saw them, someone drove by. We already talked to some people who I think may have some information on it, so we're going to follow up on those leads,” noted Emminger.

WKBW Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger.

Emminger said they are interviewing nearby neighbors and reviewing any camera footage.

"What's your message to those responsible?" I asked.

“Come clean,” responded Emminger. “Everybody makes mistakes. I am assuming these are people of younger — let's just say it, you know, we all make mistakes when we're younger. Own up to your mistake and just come forward.”

Emminger told me he's confident his police department will catch those responsible and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Public work crews were making quick work Monday of cleaning away the racist graffiti. Crews used power washers on concrete and other areas to wash away the graffiti tagging. Others painted over the vandalism.

“Most of the graffiti has already been removed, and by the end of the day, today, it'll all be gone,” commented Emminger.

WKBW Crews cleaning up graffiti Monday at Kenney Park.

So far damage costs are more than $1,000.

Emminger issued the following statement Sunday: