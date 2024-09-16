Racist graffiti found on more than a dozen spots around Kenney Park in the Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in the Town of Tonawanda say they're aware of racist and vulgar graffiti in Kenney Park.
There are several spray paintings on more than a dozen spots around the park, using racial slurs and vulgar language, including some targeted at police.
In the last two years, Kenney Park has undergone $80,000 worth of improvement and accessibility projects.
When 7 News reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police they only said a report had been taken. We left a message with the chief and are waiting to hear back.