Racist graffiti found on more than a dozen spots around Kenney Park in the Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in the Town of Tonawanda say they're aware of racist and vulgar graffiti in Kenney Park.

There are several spray paintings on more than a dozen spots around the park, using racial slurs and vulgar language, including some targeted at police.

WKBW Digital Staff Graffiti on the road mentions police



In the last two years, Kenney Park has undergone $80,000 worth of improvement and accessibility projects.

When 7 News reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police they only said a report had been taken. We left a message with the chief and are waiting to hear back.