'Absolutely no place in today's society': Threatening graffiti found targeting Clarence High School

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating graffiti that consisted of hate speech and an active threat to Clarence High School.

It was found on the Town of Clarence Bike Trail off of Main Street and has since been covered up.

"It has absolutely no place in today's society in any way, shape or form, and those that perpetrate something like this need to know that it's a cascading effect," said Lt. Jeremy Lehning.

There is no credible threat, per ECSO.

Taylor Epps Sheriff's deputies will be at Clarence High School on Tuesday



"We're gonna make sure that everybody feels safe, it's very important also for parents to know that their children are safe, they also need to bring a calm, cool, collected demeanor," said Lt. Lehning.

While they investigate, they'll have an increased presence at Clarence High School and all schools in the Clarence School District.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-858-2903.

Authorities in the Town of Tonawanda are also investigating another case of graffiti at a local park.